Cache MKE (6pm)

5 – 9 pm

Happy Hour at 5pm

Music starts at 6pm

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 31 through August 30th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

Cecil Negron and Cache MKE is an exuberant Latin musical ensemble who has been performing in the Midwest and has made a major impact on the Latin music scene for over 20 years. With their easy rapport and stage humor, Cache MKE, attracts and engages audiences of all ages from a wide diverse group of listeners.

Cache MKE established a local reputation for its unique interpretations of Latin music by showcasing rich vocal harmonies and by making it accessible to non-Spanish and native speakers alike. Featuring a wide variety of Latin American influenced songs, Afro-Latin Caribbean music also known as Salsa and Latin Jazz. The rhythms range from traditional to contemporary which include original compositions.