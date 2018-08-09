Mike Mangione & The Kin (6pm)

5 – 9 pm

Happy Hour at 5pm

Music starts at 6pm

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 31 through August 30th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

Mike Mangione & the Kin is a touring group that American Songwriter Magazine has coined Orchestral Folk and is rooted by brothers Mike and Thomas Mangione “Time Out Chicago” has aptly described them as, “a more atmospheric take on folk-rock.”