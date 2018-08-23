Unity (6pm)

5 – 9 pm

Happy Hour at 5pm

Music starts at 6pm

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 31 through August 30th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

Unity… Band is an award-winning original roots reggae group based in Wisconsin. They treat fans to old Roots, Rock, Reggae favs along with original music blending influences of roots, rock, blues, funk and reggae into their own unique sound. Fronted with island-smooth energetic confidence by Kai “Pita” Katobalavu on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, the band’s talents includes the smooth bass lines of Tim Perkins, Anthony Robert Bessen laid-back guitar riffs and vocals, the cool intensity of Logan Pier on keyboards and innovative steady ease of Kelvin Ayres behind the drum set.