Get ready to feel the funk with us and boogie all night long at the Down Under Disco. Meet us under the Humboldt Street Bridge in Milwaukee’s Swing Park. Expect DJ Romke, dancing, beer from Eagle Park, food trucks and, of course, a disco ball!

We want to see your moves! Show off your best version of the funky chicken, the hustle, the YMCA and everything in between at this pop up dance party.

When the event ends at 10PM, walk across the street to Eagle Park – the official After Party Bar!

Featured food trucks coming soon!