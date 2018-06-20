Discover Your Strengths with Kim Svoboda

The secret to your success? Invest in your strengths. In this engaging and transformative workshop, you will learn how to do just that. If there is just one thing you can do to improve your life, it is to understand and build upon your existing talents. In fact, people who focus on using their strengths are more than three times as likely to report having an excellent quality of life. This workshop will help you discover your unique strengths, and learn how to leverage them to meet your personal and professional goals.

All participants are required to take the Top 5 Strengths Assessment at https://www.gallupstrengthscenter.com/product/en-us/10108/top-5-cliftonstrengths-access?category=featured-products for $20 as part of the Workshop. Participants will need to bring with them 3 of their reports from the gallupstrengthscenter.com dashboard; if you have already taken the assessment, please ensure you still have access to those reports, or you will need to retake it in preparation of the Workshop.

Kimberly Svoboda is the founder of Aspiration Catalyst, and is an expert in building high performing teams and developing exemplary leaders. She is also an accredited Executive Coach by the International Coach Federation and a Gallup Certified Strengths Coach. By applying talent-driven culture as a business strategy, she is able to transform teams and individuals, leading to immediate results for her clients. As the former business executive with $1B P&L responsibility at high performing Fortune 500 technology powerhouses including CDW, Insight, and Adobe, her experience and proven techniques give individuals and teams the tools needed to deliver outstanding results.

Event presented by Building Brave.