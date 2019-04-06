Disney in Concert ‘The Little Mermaid’ w/The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

2 Shows!

Saturday, April 6 - Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Sunday, April 7 - Doors 1PM / Show 2PM

One of the most beloved films and soundtracks, Disney’s enchanting The Little Mermaid will be performed live to film by the Milwaukee Symphony. 

Boasting an Oscar-winning score by Alan Menken, beautiful animation, and a bevy of unforgettable songs by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, including “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl,” and the Oscar and Grammy Award-winning “Under the Sea,” don’t miss the beloved music of this underwater world – live at the Riverside Theater.

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
