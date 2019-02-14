Disney On Ice: 100 Years of Magic

Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic, the monumental ice skating spectacular, is coming to Fiserv Forum from Feb. 14-17, 2019. Tickets for the performances at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 30, and can be purchased here.

“We welcome Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic to Fiserv Forum Feb. 14-17,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “This year’s performance looks to be a great feature of many stars from the Disney enclave.”

Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana. The wintry wonderland of Disney’s Frozen also comes to life with Anna, Elsa and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Exciting moments from Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime.

The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a breathtaking set. With more than 30 melodious masterpieces such as “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata,” Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic is the ultimate Disney fan experience.

Families will join the fun in an exciting opening number that salutes Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as the original hosts of Disney On Ice and celebrates 90 years of Mickey and Minnie.

Tickets for Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic start at $20. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available through Ticketmaster or the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office. For group rates and information, call 414-227-0599.

Feb 14, 2019 / Thursday @ 7:00 PM

Feb 15, 2019 / Friday @ 7:00 PM

Feb 16, 2019 / Saturday @ 11:00 AM

Feb 16, 2019 / Saturday @ 3:00 PM

Feb 16, 2019 / Saturday @ 7:00 PM