District 3 Candidate Forum: MPS School Board
Milwaukee Public Library Atkinson Branch 1960 W Atkinson Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209
A coalition of community organizations have come together to host a candidate forum for the Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors. Candidates Catrina Crane and Sequanna Taylor will participate. The spring primary will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19. The general election will be on Tuesday, April 2.
Info
