The original lineup of instrumental masters the Dixie Dregs have reunited and will be hitting the road & heading to The Pabst. Rod Morgenstein, Andy West, Allen Sloan, Steve Davidowski and Steve Morse—the same Dregs lineup behind 1977’s Free Fall!

“Hello, everyone! We are starting back at the beginning—with the band as it was in 1975 when we were touring the South and trying to get a record deal. We are reincarnating the band. Welcome to the return of the Dixie Dregs!”