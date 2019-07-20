DIY: Shine Online with Custom LinkedIn Graphics

Statistics prove that social media posts that include a graphic generate more engagement than just posts with text. This is exaclty why engagement is so high on Instagram.

Not everyone is a graphic pro, but EVERYONE can create quality graphics!

This Do It Yourself (DIY) workshop will guide attendees through the process of creating their very own no-cost graphics.

Creating your own social media graphics will help you Shine Online and advance your digital footprint!

This will be a working session, so attendees should have their fully charged laptops and be ready to have fun! Attendess should also have an active LinkedIn profile to get the most from the workshop.

Sure it's okay to share other people's graphics, but it is even better to create and post your own graphics. Then you can experience getting more online engagement and the satisfaction of others sharing your graphics.