Do-Wa-Wa is back at Mezcalero Friday Mar. 16. @8 PM

Do-Wa-Wa is back Friday night March 16 @ 8pm at Mezcalero restaurant in Greenfield! Come on out and get your groove on American Graffiti style with the greasy southside sounds of Do-Wa-Wa. The Do-Wa-Wa is a high energy 50s and 60s dance band with history that starts in Milwaukee during America’s golden period of Rock and Roll.

For advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/