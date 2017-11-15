Do-Wa-Wa
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Welcome DO-WA-WA Wednesday Nov. 15 at 8 PM
Mezcalero Restaurant proudly continues Wednesday night Rock and Roll shows with the area's greasiest of greaser Rock and Roll outfits, "Do-Wa-Wa"! Come and see how good this band is and make your week a little bit shorter.
For advance reservations call 414-897-8296 or Email us at Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com
Info
