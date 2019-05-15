Do-Wa-Wa
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Do-Wa-Wa at Mezcalero Wednesday May 15 @ 7.30 PM
Do-Wa-Wa is back at Mezcalero come on out and get your groove on American Graffiti style with the greasy southside sounds of Do-Wa-Wa. The Do-Wa-Wa is a high energy 50s and 60s dance band with history that starts in Milwaukee during America’s golden period of Rock and Roll.
For advance reservations call 414-897-8296
Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar 6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220
Do-Wa-Wa at Mezcalero Wednesday May 15 @ 7.30 PM
Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Live Music/Performance