From the mind that created Fortuna the Time Bender vs. the Schoolgirls of Doom comes Doc Danger and the Danger Squad!

Classic pulp adventurers from a bygone era: Brilliant scientist Doc Danger! Jesai of the Jaguars, protector of the jungle! Lunar cowgirl Satellite Sally and her sidekick, Clare de Lune! The enigmatic detective known only as The Lady in Black! Appearing for the first time in one magnificent musical! The stakes are high as these formidable and beautiful heroines are faced with the reality-warping genius of Professor Z, who threatens to un-make the entire universe.

Join us for this sneak peek reading at the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre!

158 N Broadway, Milwaukee

Saturday, May 19 at 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday May 20 at 2:00 PM

Music, Book, and Lyrics by Jason Powell

Stage Direction by Jill Anna Ponasik

Music Direction by Donna Kummer

Featuring Melissa Anderson, Becky Cofta, Karen Estrada, Ana Gonzalez, Hailey Hentz, Sean Jackson, Briana Rose Lipor, Harper Navin, Samantha Sostarich, Stephanie Staszak, Eric Welch

All tickets $12! To purchase, call the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office at 414-291-7800 or visit: https://cart.broadwaytheatrecenter.com/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=41797