Dominican Theatre Presents Disney's NEWSIES

Dominican High School Theatre is proud to present the family-friendly Disney’s NEWSIES. This high-energy, high-flying dance show is based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, and the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action. With help from the beautiful female reporter Katherine Plumber, all of New York City soon recognizes the power of “the little man.” With hit songs like ‘Santa Fe’, “The World Will Know”, “Once And For All”, and “King of New York”, Dominican Theatre will showcase its dance talent, musical talent, technical expertise, and collaboration with Disney’s NEWSIES. Great for all ages, from kids to grandparents.

Buy tickets here:

dominicanhighschool.tix.com

February 15,16,21,22,23 7:00 PM

February 17 & 24 2:00 PM matinee

James & Virginia Wheeler Auditorium 120 E. Silver Spring Dr.

Whitefish Bay 53217

Gather your friends, family, block party neighbors and come as a group.

* Bring a booster seat for the young ones so they don’t miss anything. The energy of this show will mesmerize your whole family. What better way to spend a February night or afternoon matinee? A child never forgets their first musical performance, nor the person who took them to it.