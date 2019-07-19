Don Middlebrook (5pm)

Don is an award winning singer songwriter from Michigan traveling the country sharing “Tropical Music to feed the Soul”. Nominated by the Trop Rock Music Association for Album of the Year – “Songs from Talespin Bay”, Song of the Year - “The Legend of Sunny Jim” and Songwriter of the Year. MAPA can brag that we’ve been hosting him every year since 2002!!

We're excited to welcome him to Matty's again this summer! Cash bar and vending will be available!