If you loved BOEING BOEING - you will love DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - the sequel to BOEING BOEING!

Five years have passed since Bernard declared his love for Jacqueline in BOEING BOEING, and he is now planning a romantic weekend with his chic Parisian mistress while Jacqueline, now his wife, is away. He has invited best friend Robert along to provide the alibi. It's foolproof; what could possibly go wrong? Well.... suppose everyone's alibi gets confused with everyone else's. An evening of hilarious confusion ensues as Bernard and Robert improvise at breakneck speed.

TICKETS

Adults – $21.00

Seniors – $18.00

Child – $10.50 (12 and under)

Groups of 15 or more – $16

Value Night (April 19 & 25) – $10.50

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order

Evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday Matinee (May 5) at 3 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2 PM