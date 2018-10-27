Doomsday Festival: Northless, Moon Curse, Cashfire Sunset & Tan (12pm)

Twenty years ago, two Riverwest icons, Fuel Café and Lakefront Brewery, got together and made history. Fuel Café Coffee Stout. With some help from, then Alterra Coffee and now Colectivo Coffee, Lakefront brewed and bottled one of Milwaukee’s favorite beers.

Since then, these startups have flourished and the beer keeps flowing.

But on October 27th… it’s Doomsday.

Beer, food, bands, vendors, anarchy, and more flood into South 5th street as a new street festival known as Doomsday is born. Join Fuel, Lakefront and all our friends for a post-apocalyptic, chaotic Halloween party. Twelve-noon to 6pm on October 27th at Fuel Café, South 5th.

The star of the show is an extremely limited new Lakefront release. A bourbon-barrel aged Fuel Café Imperial Coffee Stout aptly named Doomsday. This 11.5% ABV draft only monster is one and done and the only place to get it is at this event. Other limited Lakefront Brewery draft and firkins will also be available.

Bands:

Northless | https://www.northless.com

Moon Curse | https://mooncurse.bandcamp.com

Cashfire Sunset | https://cashfiresunset.bandcamp.com

Tan | http://milwaukeerecord.com/music/teetering-on-pleasant-tan-talks-formation-name-changes-lack-of-expectations

*more entertainment will be announced in the coming days

“We are super stoked to work with our friends at Lakefront Brewery on this new beer and event,” said Scott Johnson, owner of Fuel Café. “It’s been 20 years since the original Fuel Café Stout and we are really excited to celebrate that beer and relationship. We are also can’t wait to taste the cranked-up bourbon barrel version.”

Lakefront Brewery, Inc. distributes its products to over 30 states, Ukraine, South Korea, Sweden, China, Japan and Canada. Lakefront Brewery, Inc. produced the first beer in the United States made from 100% in-state-grown ingredients, including a first-of-its-kind, indigenous Wisconsin yeast strain (Wisconsinite Summer Weiss), the first certified organic brewery and the first gluten-free beer granted label approval by the U.S. Government (New Grist). For more information, visit http://www.lakefrontbrewery.com or call (414) 372-8800.

Fuel Café open their Riverwest location in 1993. The 5th street location opened in 2017 and features a café, full service bar, lunch, dinner, and semi- private event spaces. For more information please visit fuelcafe.com or call (414) 847-9580.