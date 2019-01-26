Door County Talks: “Civility and the Public Sphere” by Professor Alison Staudinger

UW-Green Bay professor Alison Staudinger will deliver this week’s Door County Talks presentation, entitled “Civility and the Public Sphere,” at 10 a.m. in DCA’s cozy Fireside Lobby. This active-learning workshop will explore the promise and the perils of discourse for civic renewal and will investigate some of the core mechanisms through which “talking” has been turned into political action (for example, participatory budgeting and citizen juries). Staudinger will also discuss practical tips for talking politics across difference and ask whether civility can be weaponized to exclude certain viewpoints from a conversation.

Alison Staudinger is an associate professor of Democracy and Justice Studies, Women’s and Gender Studies, and Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Her presentation will include a post-talk question-and-answer session. Coffee and bakery from Kick Ash coffee will be available for purchase. Door County Talks events are a collaboration between DCA and The Door County Civility Project and are free to the public. Freewill donations are encouraged.