The Dots CD release party

×

On April 7th, 2017, Southeastern Wisconsinnatives & all-female rock band The Dots will release their debut project,titled “The Accidental Incident”. The CD release event for “The AccidentalIncident” will take place at Pendulum Pub in New Berlin. The show starts at 8pm.Admission to the event is free. This event is 21+. Physical copies of the albumwill be available for purchase at the event, and it will be the first chancefor fans to get their hands on the new album. The band is also working onscheduling other shows in support of the release. For more details regardingother live performances by The Dots, check in with The Dots on Facebook or attheir website.

The trio consists of drummer/vocalistNikki Beckman, vocalist/bassist Rhonda Lucas and vocalist/guitarist AnnRakowiecki. In a little more than a decade as a band, The Dots have built astrong reputation for themselves as a fun, high energy, all-female rock band.The Dots have been featured as part of the SheRocks Wisconsin concert series,as part of the local talent lineup of Pridefest Milwaukee, and have alsoperformed on stage at well-known Milwaukee venues Shank Hall & The Up &Under, in addition to numerous venues across the Midwest.

“The Accidental Incident” by The Dots is a seven song originalproject recorded at Stella Studios in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. The album isproduced by Ronnie Nyles and engineered by Gregory Lathe.

