Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones (6pm)
The Baaree (Thiensville) 107 Buntrock Ave., Village of Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092
"The Jewel Tones are absolutely one of the tightest acts on the circuit, and Deming, an impressive musician in his Detroit days, is better than ever in every department- songwriting, singing, and guitar playing. The excellent Complicated Mess should appear on every list of the best albums of 2018." - Tom Hyslop, BLUES MUSIC MAGAZINE
