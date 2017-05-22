×

June 1 - June 8

Downtown Milwaukee

414.220.4700 | www.milwaukeedowntown.com/diningweek

info@milwaukeedowntown.com

Get a flavor for downtown Milwaukee by sampling the city’s toprestaurants during Downtown Dining Week. For eight days, you’ll enjoythree-course meals at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $35 for dinner. Just pickyour starter, entrée and dessert from a list of preselected favorites, thenenjoy your culinary tour of our world-class city. After your meal, share yourexperience by completing a Downtown Dining Week survey online. Four diners willbe randomly drawn and awarded $500 in dining gift cards.