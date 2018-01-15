Dr. M. L. King, Jr. Day

Justice Program and March to King’s Statue

Monday, January 15, 2018

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Justice Program and March will be held on Monday, January 15, at 1pm at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1927 N. 4th St.

A program based on the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s difficult last year will be followed by a 3 block march to Dr. King's statue on M. L. King Drive, just north of Walnut St., where there will be an open microphone to reflect on Dr. King's work.

The event is sponsored by the Martin Luther King Justice Coalition.