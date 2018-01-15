Dr. M. L. King, Jr. Day: Justice Program and March to King’s Statue
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 1927 N. 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Dr. M. L. King, Jr. Day
Justice Program and March to King’s Statue
Monday, January 15, 2018
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Justice Program and March will be held on Monday, January 15, at 1pm at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1927 N. 4th St.
A program based on the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s difficult last year will be followed by a 3 block march to Dr. King's statue on M. L. King Drive, just north of Walnut St., where there will be an open microphone to reflect on Dr. King's work.
The event is sponsored by the Martin Luther King Justice Coalition.