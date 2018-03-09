DR, TS & the Middle Men w/Redshift Headlights & Good Night Gold Dust

An evening of rock & roll at ye olde Company Brewing. This will be Daydream Retrievers second Milwaukee show, the first in a while from TS & the Middle Men, and welcome visits from our pals Redshift Headlights and Good Night Gold Dust. Please attend this live music event.

Tim Schweiger & the Middle Men (Milwaukee)

Redshift Headlights (Oshkosh)

Good Night Gold Dust (Mankato, MN)

Daydream Retrievers (Milwaukee)

