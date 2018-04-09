Dr. Ira Helfand Presentation

Please join us in the Stackner Ballroom for a presentation by Dr. Ira Helfand, 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Recipient.

Presentation topic:

Back from the Brink: Physicians as Peacebuilders in a Nuclear World

Dr. Helfand will discuss the following in his presentation:

The growing danger of nuclear war

The health and humanitarian consequences of the use of nuclear weapons

The new campaign to eliminate nuclear weapons including:

The signing by 122 countries of the United Nations "Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons"

The awarding of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize to ICAN (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons)

About Dr. Ira Helfand:

Dr. Ira Helfand is a member of ICAN's Steering Committee, co-president of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War and past president of Physicians for Social Responsibility. As a public speaker and author of many published studies, he is an internationally-recognized expert on the medical consequences of nuclear war. Dr. Helfand was educated at Harvard College and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He currently practices as an internist and urgent care physician at the Family Care Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.

This program is free and open to the public.