Drawing Lab / Ages 7-13

Enjoy painting an acrylic seascape, a salt painting, and a watercolor landscape inspired by the gardens. Discover drawing techniques and sharpen skills using a variety of materials. Learn to compose and create artwork that will put these new drawing skills to the test!

Please bring a lunch.

Instructor/Artist: Kristin Cheever

$66 RAM Members; $83 Non-Members

If registering online, please include your child’s name and age in the comment field. Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.