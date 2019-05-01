Drawing and Painting with Pastels / Wednesdays, 10:00 am - 12:30 pm / 4 weeks: June 5th - 26th

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

Work on improving your skills in composition and developing your own style at your own pace. Stick pastels, pastel pencils and pan pastels can all be used in combination with many other mediums. Experimentation welcome!

Instructor/Artist: Karen Brittain

$62 RAM Members; $77 Non-Members

A supply list is available at https://www.ramart.org/content/drawing-and-painting-pastels

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You are also welcome to call RAM’s Wustum Museum at 262.636.9177 to check for class availability, and to register. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.

Info

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
Education, Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
262-636-9177
