Dream Convention (Where Passion Meets Success!)

This college and career exploration event will allow students to interact with current college students and participate in hands-on activities such as video game creation, 3D printing and design, creative writing, robotics, and more. Sessions will also be presented by staff and faculty on student success topics, and students on campus will host Q&A’s about student leadership and college life.

Panels include (but are not limited to) Roboversity, Escape Room!, 3D Rollercoaster Design, Maker Arcade, Me Myselfie and I, Young Writer’s Creative Writing Workshop, and Student Council to Student Government Transition. Learn how to link your passion to a college program and how success in college can lead to career success.

ADMISSION INFO

The Convention and Family Night are both FREE events but registration is required! You can register for the 2-day convention or for just one of the days.

Hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Pre-registration is required!

Tuesday there is an evening session for families to attend from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Pre-registration is preferred, but you can register at the door if space is available.

You can pre-register at https://dreamcon.weebly.com/

Registration closes on April 13, 2019 at Noon or when all passes have been distributed.

Email: matc.ifclub@gmail.com

INDIVIDUAL DATES & TIMES *

Apr 15, 2019 at 09:00 am - 02:30 pm (Mon)

Apr 16, 2019 at 09:00 am - 02:30 pm (Tue)

Apr 16, 2019 at 05:30 pm - 08:30 pm (Tue)

Additional time info:

Convention hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Family Night runs on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

* Event durations (if noted) are approximate. Please check with the presenting organization or venue to confirm start times and duration.

LOCATION

MATC Oak Creek Campus

6665 S Howell Avenue, Oak Creek, WI 53154