Dream Theater: The Distance Over Time Tour
Miller High Life Theatre 500 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Throughout their career, Dream Theater’s live shows have become bigger, longer and more diverse. Over a career spanning more than 30 years, Dream Theater has released 13 original studio albums, seven live albums, and five records of covers, among other material; the band has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide, and received two Grammy Award-nominations.
The Distance Over Time Tour marks twenty years since the 1999 release of Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory, Dream Theater’s groundbreaking fifth studio album and first concept album. In 2012, Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory was voted as the number one all-time progressive rock album in a poll conducted by Rolling Stone, beating Rush’s 2112 and Yes’s Close to the Edge.
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Tickets: $38.00, $55.00, $75.00, $95.00