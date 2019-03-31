Dream Theater: The Distance Over Time Tour

Throughout their career, Dream Theater’s live shows have become bigger, longer and more diverse. Over a career spanning more than 30 years, Dream Theater has released 13 original studio albums, seven live albums, and five records of covers, among other material; the band has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide, and received two Grammy Award-nominations.

The Distance Over Time Tour marks twenty years since the 1999 release of Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory, Dream Theater’s groundbreaking fifth studio album and first concept album. In 2012, Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory was voted as the number one all-time progressive rock album in a poll conducted by Rolling Stone, beating Rush’s 2112 and Yes’s Close to the Edge.

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $38.00, $55.00, $75.00, $95.00