“Dreaming into your New Year” - Open Lesbian Discussion Group

Open lesbian facilitated discussion group. “Dreaming Into Your New Year”. What is a better way to begin 2018 than to join supportive women in exploring our own dreams? After all, having others share our dreams helps put “intention” and responsibility into strengthening our motivation; it has even been called “Quantum Dreaming”. Your presence will be an investment in your future and your social needs. Creativity and connection will carry us into the challenges, hopes & dreams of our new year. Please RSVP to milwaukeelesbians@gmail.com.