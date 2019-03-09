The Dress Sequel
Farmhouse Paint and Sip 4511 S. 6th Street , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
“The Dress Sequel” is returning for a second year as Milwaukee Area’s premiere
dress resale event. Initially started as a prom resale event, it has expanded -
through popular demand - to include women’s formal dresses.
https://www.thedresssequel.com/
For those looking for a great deal on gently used dresses, the Dress Sequel will be
held on Saturday, March 9
th from 10:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. at the Farmhouse Paint
and Sip at 4511 S. 6th street in Milwaukee. The event will feature dresses from
prom to bridesmaid, and participants can take advantage of discount painting
sessions after the event as well as a wide array of coffee drinks, smoothies,
mocktails, and cocktails (for those of age). http://farmhousepaintandsip.com/
“The Dress Sequel” has partnered with Milwaukee’s very own Exploit No More,
whose mission is to end child sex trafficking in the Greater Milwaukee Region
through Awareness, Advocacy, and Aftercare. All profits from the Dress Sequel will
go directly toward Exploit No More’s “Elevated Chef” program, which is a food truck
social enterprise to provide job opportunities for adolescent victims of trafficking
and youth at high risk of being trafficked. https://www.exploitnomore.org/
https://www.theelevatedchef.org/
For any questions or media inquiries, please contact Amanda Morden at:
414-559-9685
Or
info@hi-glammarketing.com
https://www.hi-glammarketing.com/