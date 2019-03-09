“The Dress Sequel” is returning for a second year as Milwaukee Area’s premiere

dress resale event. Initially started as a prom resale event, it has expanded -

through popular demand - to include women’s formal dresses.

https://www.thedresssequel.com/

For those looking for a great deal on gently used dresses, the Dress Sequel will be

held on Saturday, March 9

th from 10:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. at the Farmhouse Paint

and Sip at 4511 S. 6th street in Milwaukee. The event will feature dresses from

prom to bridesmaid, and participants can take advantage of discount painting

sessions after the event as well as a wide array of coffee drinks, smoothies,

mocktails, and cocktails (for those of age). http://farmhousepaintandsip.com/

“The Dress Sequel” has partnered with Milwaukee’s very own Exploit No More,

whose mission is to end child sex trafficking in the Greater Milwaukee Region

through Awareness, Advocacy, and Aftercare. All profits from the Dress Sequel will

go directly toward Exploit No More’s “Elevated Chef” program, which is a food truck

social enterprise to provide job opportunities for adolescent victims of trafficking

and youth at high risk of being trafficked. https://www.exploitnomore.org/

https://www.theelevatedchef.org/

For any questions or media inquiries, please contact Amanda Morden at:

414-559-9685

Or

info@hi-glammarketing.com

https://www.hi-glammarketing.com/