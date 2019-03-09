The Dress Sequel
The Dress Sequel is a one day pop-up resale event to benefit charity. The Dress Sequel will feature dresses and accessories from prom to bridesmaid, and all profits will benefit Exploit No More's Elevated Chef program. Exploit No More is a non-profit whose mission is to end child sex trafficking in the Greater Milwaukee Region.
