The Dress Sequel

Farmhouse Paint and Sip 4511 S. 6th Street , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221

The Dress Sequel is a one day pop-up resale event to benefit charity. The Dress Sequel will feature dresses and accessories from prom to bridesmaid, and all profits will benefit Exploit No More's Elevated Chef program. Exploit No More is a non-profit whose mission is to end child sex trafficking in the Greater Milwaukee Region.

Benefits / Charity, Youth/Teens
414-559-9685
