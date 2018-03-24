Last Year's Dresses Find a New Purpose and Help Opiate Awareness

“The Dress Sequel” is making its debut in 2018 as the premiere dress resale event of the year. Initially started as a prom resale event, it has expanded - through popular demand - to include women’s formal dresses.

“The Dress Sequel” is currently looking for sellers - ladies who have had dresses sitting in their closet and who are interested in making some money back on their initial investment. Sellers can sign up at https://dresssequel.com/

For those looking for a great deal on gently used dresses, the event itself will be held on March 24th and 25th at the Farmhouse Paint and Sip at 4511 S. 6th street in Milwaukee. The event will feature dresses from prom to bridesmaid, and participants can take advantage of discount painting sessions after the event as well as a wide array of coffee drinks, smoothies, mocktails, and cocktails (for those of age). http://farmhousepaintandsip.com/

“The Dress Sequel” has partnered with Milwaukee County’s very own “Light & Unite Red”. A portion of all Dress Sequel proceeds will go directly into helping create awareness of opiate abuse in Milwaukee County. http://county.milwaukee.gov/BehavioralHealthDivi7762/Light-and-Unite.htm