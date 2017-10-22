Join us for a Sunday Funday and Drink for a Cause! The Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row will be hosting a "Drink for Pink" Football Party with 10% of sales being donated to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

The day will begin with some exciting Premier League Football! Catch the morning matches at the home of the Milwaukee Spurs as they cheer on Tottenham going against Liverpool kicking off at 10AM. Premier League Football will be followed by American Football when the Green Bay Packers take on the Saints at Noon.

Drink specials beginning at 10AM will include:

$4 "Pink Drink" Spotted Cow and Moon Man taps

$4 Two Women and Staghorn bottles

$6 Miller Lite Personal Pitchers

$2 Pink Shots

$11 Surly Liter Mugs for those in the Mug Club

During the Green Bay game, we will also have $8 Pulled Pork sandwiches, $6 cheese curd basket, and $10 Packer Poutine

Show your support with American Society Breast Cancer shirts and pins available with a donation cost. For every New Glarus product purchased you will also receive a raffle ticket for some great giveaways!

The Red Lion Pub will be donating 10% of ALL Sales from 10AM - 5PM along with any donations gifted by customers. Enjoy the beautiful weather, some great sports and "Drink for a Cause!"