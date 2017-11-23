Drumstick Dash 5K
Miller Park - Milwaukee 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
The 6th Annual Drumstick Dash 5K presented by Sendik's Food Market returns to Miller Park on Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 AM. The Drumstick Dash 5K is a 3.1 mile run/walk benefitting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, where each $1 donated provides 3 meals to a person in need in Eastern Wisconsin. Be a part of this unique food drive!
