The Duel: Limbo vs. Very Special Episode

Mojo Dojo Comedy is thrilled to announce the return of THE DUEL, a special $5 show that gives local comedy teams a chance to pit their skills against one another for glory, honor, and the audience's applause!

Two teams enter and give their all. Only ONE will be chosen as the victor and move on to defend their title at next month's show. Your suggestion can spark the hilarity, your VOTE can determine the winner!

This month, reigning champs Improv Limbo take on the improvised sitcom VERY SPECIAL EPISODE. Be sure to tune in...for carnage!

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!