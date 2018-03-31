Dylan LeBlanc w/The Artisanals
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
While Dylan LeBlanc will be the first to admit he wasn’t ready to stand on the stages he played early in his career, there’s no doubting he is now. Dubbed “the new Neil Young,” his most recent album Cautionary Tale is a collection of shimmering, arresting song with haunting vocals that have caught the attention of greats like Lucinda Williams and Bruce Springsteen.
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
