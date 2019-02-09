Eaagle Trace w/The Mike Benign Compulsion

EAGLE TRACE AND THE MIKE BENIGN COMPULSION- SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH 8PM

$8 tickets available through Eventbrite by clicking HERE or $10 at the door.

Eagle Trace is an original alternative rock band from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Formed in July 2011 their sound is best described as a blend of alternative both (old and new). Consisting of 4 brothers - lead singer Mitchell, guitarist Max, bassist Jackson, drummer Cass Borgardt and guitarist Phil Bregant. Eagle Trace has supported several national acts such as: The Record Company, Civil Twilight, Coasts, Kopecky, Wildcat! Wildcat!,and more. Also, they have played amazing venues like House of Blues Chicago, The Metro, The Majestic Madison, and Turner Hall Ballroom. Their New EP "The Restless Sea" was released in April 2016. The first single "Without a Sound" can be heard on regular rotation on Milwaukee's 88.9 and Various other stations.

Melodic, well-crafted, driving alt guitar pop that rocks. Band members Mike Benign, Joe Vent, Paul Biemann and Mike Koch are veterans of acclaimed Milwaukee-based acts like Blue in The Face, The Yell Leaders, Arms & Legs & Feet and The Joker’s Henchmen. Live shows include opener slots for Squeeze, Neil Finn (Crowded House), The Lemonheads, The Alarm, Bob Mould, Black Francis, Rhett Miller, Marshall Crenshaw and others. In 2014, The Mike Benign Compulsion released “Here’s How It Works,” the band’s third album. The Shepherd-Express called it “a magnificent tribute to the smart pop of Benign’s era—The Beatles as distilled through Squeeze and Crowded House with a twist of Elvis Costello for tartness.” The band’s fourth album, “Kid,” arrived in May of 2017.