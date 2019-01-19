Eaglemania w/emcee Steve Czaban & McIntyre Wangerin

The Pabst proudly welcomes back the biggest surprise from 2017 when Eaglemania “The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band” stunned the audience with their amazing five part harmony and their uncanny ability to emulate the unmistakable sound of The Eagles. Their show consists of the Eagle’s greatest hits as well as some of the solo work of Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh. Eaglemania has spent countless hours breaking down everything The Eagles recorded on their albums and faithfully reproduces those unforgettable songs the way they were meant to be heard and they do it live on stage night after night.

McIntyre Wangerin

The trio consists of award winning singer/songwriter Ryan McIntyre, Myles Wangerin – a rising star in the Wisconsin music scene – and Aly Wangerin, whose voice literally turns heads at the sound of her first note. Together, they are making magic happen through the sound they create using three voices, two acoustic guitars, and one musical vision.