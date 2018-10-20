Early Music Now presents: Heinavanker

St. Joseph Center Chapel 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

The season opens on October 20th at St. Joseph Chapel (1501 S. Layton Blvd.) – an ideal acoustic venue for a choral concert. The six-voiced Estonian ensemble Heinavanker returns to Milwaukee to perform “Terra Mariana,” a fascinating program which includes early Estonian folk songs, chant, as well as Renaissance polyphony. (Heinavanker.ee)

Tickets may be ordered by phone (414.225.3113), email (info@earlymusicnow.org), or regular mail (759 N. Milwaukee #420, Milwaukee 53202). A season brochure is available upon request.

For further information about Early Music Now, visit EarlyMusicNow.org.

