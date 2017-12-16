Earth Angel 5 w/Composuresquad

The Local/Club Anything 807 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Earth Angel returns Saturday December 16.

❆ Winter sweat sacrifice ❁

Featuring: Composuresquad

We welcome this hardworking Chicago DJ who explores global club sounds of the highest degree. Composuresquad has played some of Chicago's finest clubs such as Smart Bar and Primary and is also a member of Chicago's infamous club crew Them Flavors. Guaranteed hottest sounds in the city, do not miss!!

Earth Angel DJs:

DJ Tuga

Lee Ka M'Diq

Hosts

$4 / 21+

Looks encouraged.

Safe, positive, and experimental environment ✌

Love from the Underground ♥

The Local/Club Anything 807 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
