Earth Angel w/False Witness

The snow has melted, the fog of seasonal depression and laziness dissipates, and the beautiful people of Milwaukee emerge from their cozy spaces ready to get freaky 😈

Earth Angel is back with special guest False Witness to rattle our brains back into focus. False Witness explores electronic music through a provocative queer lens, revolving around themes that speak to the urban experience, states of trauma or heightened states of consciousness. As a resident DJ of New York City’s iconic GHE20G0TH1K club night since 2014, False Witness developed his signature aggressive sound that defies traditional genre conventions. This performance cannot be missed.

https://soundcloud.com/falsewitness

https://www.instagram.com/false_witness/

With support from Jack Carpenter, a pillar of the Milwaukee electronic music scene, 1/2 of skooma, and the mind behind the amazing Bremenhain parties.

EA residents Fandango, Uno, DJ Tuga, and Lee Ka M'Diq as always are here to serve you. This is about dancing in the dark.

$6 entry