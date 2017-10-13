Earth Angel IV w/Harry Cross
The Local/Club Anything 807 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
This is about dancing in the Dark.
___________________________________________
We welcome Harry Cross to lead Earth Angel IV with support from residents DJ Tuga and Lee Ka M'Diq. Harry is a world-class DJ who runs the exceptional Men’s Room party in Chicago. He has played such parties as Queen! (Smart Bar, Chi) and Buttons (Berlin)-- Milwaukee, trip or treat?? Answer: Both!
In effortless fashion, Uno & Fandango will keep the show extra fabulous and freaky 👅 Looks encouraged.
♥ EA
