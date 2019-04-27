Earth Day of Service at Menomonee Valley
Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Bring your friends and spend a morning helping in Three Bridges Park, then stay for a community lunch. This year we are partnering with Milwaukee Riverkeeper for the 24th annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup! We provide the bags and gloves, and YOU provide the energy to pick up trash, litter, and other things that find their way into our river system. Meet new people and enjoy helping the Earth!
Date and Time
Saturday, April 27th 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Location
Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53215 414-431-2940
Price
For everyone | Free - donations appreciated
Contact: Chris Steinkamp csteinkamp@urbanecologycenter.org
Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/serviceu.html?id=18094&view=event