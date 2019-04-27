Earth Day of Service at Menomonee Valley

Bring your friends and spend a morning helping in Three Bridges Park, then stay for a community lunch. This year we are partnering with Milwaukee Riverkeeper for the 24th annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup! We provide the bags and gloves, and YOU provide the energy to pick up trash, litter, and other things that find their way into our river system. Meet new people and enjoy helping the Earth!

Date and Time

Saturday, April 27th 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Location

Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53215 414-431-2940

Price

For everyone | Free - donations appreciated

Contact: Chris Steinkamp csteinkamp@urbanecologycenter.org

Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/serviceu.html?id=18094&view=event