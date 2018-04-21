Earth Day of Service at Riverside Park
It's a working celebration of the Earth! Bring your friends and spend a morning helping in our park followed by a community lunch. Meet new people and have fun helping the Earth! Family hikes and service projects are also available at 9:30 and 11am.
Date and Time
Saturday, April 21st 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Location
Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 4149648505
Price
For everyone | Free - donations appreciated
Info
Activist, Outdoors/Fitness, Volunteers