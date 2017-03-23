EARTH DAY of SERVICE CELEBRATION at Washington Park Urban Ecology

×

EARTH DAY of SERVICECELEBRATION at Washington Park Urban Ecology Center

When: Saturday, April 22nd

9:00 a.m. to 1:00p.m.

Where: Washington Park Urban Ecology Center 1859 N. 40thSt., Milwaukee. Enterjust south of Lisbon.

Who: Congresswoman Gwen Moore

Young Scientist rap dancers

What: Native plantings and clean up; Free lunch

Live Raptors,Bees, Trees Free Bike Tune Up Tent by Dream Bikes

Volunteer workers likeYou

Once again Great WatersGroup is partnering with Washington Park UEC for an Earth Day of Service andCelebration. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and continues throughout the morning. Membersare invited to take part in work crews for a variety of service projects in thepark, such as clean up and planting native flowers.

Starting at 10 a.m.tabling and demonstrations take place on a number of environmental issues. Topicsinclude protection from lead in drinking water, the secret life of bees andlive raptor birds. During the same time free bike repair will be offered at the Dream Bikestent.

At 12 noon a free lunchis served. Entertainingsong and dance will be provided by the Young Scientists. At 12:15p.m. Congresswoman Gwen Moore shares an inspirational keynote address. Pleasejoin us. Free and open to thePublic.

For more information,contact Conservation Chair, Dianne Dagelen: ddagelen@sbcglobal.net or 414-771-1505