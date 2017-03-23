Event time: 9am-12pm

Earth Day of Service at Riverside Park

It's a working celebration of the Earth! Bring your friends and spend a morning helping in our park followed by a community lunch. Meet new people and have fun helping the Earth! Family hikes and "mini" service projects are also available at 9:30 and 11am.

Date and Time

Saturday, April 22nd

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

414-964-8505

For everyone | Free - donations appreciated