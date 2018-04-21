Earth Day of Service at Washington Park
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
It’s a working celebration of the Earth! Bring your friends and spend a morning helping in Washington Park followed by a community lunch. Meet new people and have fun helping the Earth!
For adults, teens and accompanied children | Free – donations appreciated
Info
Kids & Family, Outdoors/Fitness