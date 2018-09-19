East Meets Middle East music ensemble at the Golden Rondelle Theater

People of Rhythm Productions Presents,

East Meets Middle East (India/USA)

Wednesday, September 19 2018.

7:00 PM Concert. 6:30 PM Doors.

1525 Howe St, Racine, WI 53403

"Music is a medium for social interactions and dialogue,” shares Ronnie Malley, co-founder of the group East Meets Middle East (EMME). This ensemble features stellar musicians of Middle Eastern music and traditional Indian classical music.

East Meets Middle East music ensemble formed in early 2016 as a collaboration between two Chicago musicians, George Lawler and Ronnie Malley, who had been playing tradional Turkish and Arabic music together for over 10 years, along with two seasoned classical Indian musicians from Calcutta India, Subrata Bhattacharya and Abhisek Lahiri, who were on tour and visiting Chicago. Together they wanted to create a project that would emphasize the uniqueness of these rich, yet distinct, cultures and music from the Middle East and India.

The group explores the relationship between Indian raga and Arabic maqam musical styles, but also delves into the improvisational components of those styles, as well as draws on collective influences in everything from jazz, Pink Floyd to Ali Akbar Khan to Simon Shaheen.

Some have expressed that it’s refreshing to get a more in-depth look at these cultures through music. Others enjoy the instruments and how they complement each other. While there is a structure to the compositions, the group also leaves room to improvise – making each live performance a unique experience for EMME and the audience.

People of Rhythm Productions serves as a performing arts presenting organization, a record label and a creative music production company. Racine, WI native Brian Keigher serves various music needs on all levels from event production to live event programming, original or licensed music for ad agencies and brands. Specializing in live music events, music series and festivals. Current projects include curating events for the city of Chicago's annual World Music Festival, the Boston University Global Music Festival and more. Founded in 2012, the critically acclaimed, award-winning company has created more than 30 original productions over six seasons.

SC Johnson's Community Programs are free and open to the public and held at the Golden Rondelle Theater located at 1525 Howe St., Racine, WI 53403 at the JC Johnson Headquarters. RSVP / Tickets are strongly encouraged. RSVP at https://reservations.scjohnson.com or call 262-260-2154.