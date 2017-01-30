Event time: 2pm-10pm

Enthusiasts of Milwaukee’s East Side night life are invited to indulge their passion – all for a great cause, and all done safely – Feb. 11 at the East Side Charity Shuffle.

The inaugural event, beginning at 2 p.m., will literally shuttle participants between five popular establishments: Wolski’s, Pitch’s Lounge and Restaurant, Hosed on Brady, Y Not II and Monica’s. The evening will end at Y Not II, where everyone who has a passport with stamps from all five businesses can enter to win a 40-inch Samsung smart TV, plus additional donated prizes.

The event features products from Lakefront Brewery and Skyy Vodka. Related purchases will net passport stamps, which can lead to great prizes at night's end.

A portion of proceeds from the East Side Charity Shuffle will benefit the Milwaukee Rescue Mission. Cost is $20 per person, or $30 day of the event. The price includes an event T-shirt, cup, and free shuttle transportation between the five establishments from 2 to 10 p.m. Participants can register at any of the participating businesses, and will begin the “Shuffle” at the place where they registered.

Best of all, no one has to drive before, during or after the event. Participants are encouraged to take alternative transportation to their starting points; at night’s end, they can get home safely via #SafeRide, a free transportation service offered by the Milwaukee County Tavern League.

SafeRide is available year-round at approximately 100 establishments. A customer can receive a voucher good for a free ride home simply by asking a bartender, server or other wait staff. The participating establishment will call a taxi or other private transportation service. The customer need only sit back, relax, and know that they made the right decision to not take chances.

The East Side Charity Shuffle is limited to 200 participants. Besides the prize drawings at night’s end, a 50-50 raffle will be available to benefit the SafeRide program, and participating businesses can offer giveaways. More information is available at the Facebook event page (https://www.facebook.com/events/1000322980111796/), Milwaukee County Tavern League Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Milwaukee-Tavern-League-New-993402774050007), or by calling (414) 429-0199.

